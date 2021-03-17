50,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 257,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345,092. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

