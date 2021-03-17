$530,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce $530,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dyadic International.

DYAI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dyadic International by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dyadic International by 400.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dyadic International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

