$54.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post sales of $54.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $212.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,237. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

