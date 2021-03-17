55,000 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of DermTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 111.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DermTech by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

DMTK stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,359. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

