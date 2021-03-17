5,963 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

