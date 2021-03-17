$6.90 Million in Sales Expected for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $6.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. Brainsway reported sales of $6.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year sales of $21.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.30 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainsway.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 44,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

