$621.83 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $621.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.90 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $566.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on GFF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Griffon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Griffon by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $27.64 on Friday. Griffon has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

