6,400 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

