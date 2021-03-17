7,100 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

