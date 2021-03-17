7,224 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after acquiring an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,831,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

DGX opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

