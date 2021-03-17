82,244 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunrun by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,205,000 after buying an additional 963,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $55,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $1,576,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,685.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,090,868 shares of company stock valued at $77,372,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. 21,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,467. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,419.60 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

