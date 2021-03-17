8,455 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

