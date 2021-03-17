8,616 Shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 368.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ADCT opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.