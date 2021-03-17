$879.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce sales of $879.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.00 million and the lowest is $870.80 million. STERIS reported sales of $822.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STERIS.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.87. 497,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.61. STERIS has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.