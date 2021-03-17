88mph Price Tops $125.53 on Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for $125.53 or 0.00213308 BTC on major exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $37.96 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.79 or 0.00461826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.00140557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.27 or 0.00608770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 331,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,403 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.