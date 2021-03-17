AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,969. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

