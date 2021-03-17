AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 28,853 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. Chubb makes up approximately 2.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $2,931,195 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of CB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.37. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.