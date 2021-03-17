AAR (NYSE:AIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.49

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 9336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

