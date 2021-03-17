ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ABB posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 34,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 10.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ABB by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABB by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.