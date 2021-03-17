ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAVMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

