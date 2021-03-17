Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the lowest is $28.90 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $118.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABST shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 3,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,972. The company has a market capitalization of $751.61 million, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 228,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

