Abyss Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.55 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $188,726.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.14 or 0.00651681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

