ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report sales of $109.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.36 million to $118.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $554.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $763.09 million, with estimates ranging from $656.40 million to $986.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,059,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

