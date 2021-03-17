Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $263.70. 9,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,273. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

