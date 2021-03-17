Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,117 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,866. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

