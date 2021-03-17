Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $546,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,214 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Splunk by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,076 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $179,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $447,002. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.21. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

