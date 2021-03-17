Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $728,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Catalent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

