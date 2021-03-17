Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 760,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average is $217.88. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

