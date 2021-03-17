Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

