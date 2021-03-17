Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $57.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

