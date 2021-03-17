Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

