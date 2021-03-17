Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

