Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

