Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. Adagene has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

About Adagene

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.