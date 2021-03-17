AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.40 Million

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report sales of $485.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.55 million and the lowest is $459.10 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $191.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $18,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 4,545.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 696,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,609,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 1,584,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -620.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

