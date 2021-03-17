Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sharon Benzeno Sells 1,354 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sharon Benzeno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $388,587.69.

On Monday, December 21st, Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $24,661.38.

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.