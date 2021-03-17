adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $171.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in adidas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

