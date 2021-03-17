Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $58.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Adient by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

