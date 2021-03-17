Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $60.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

