Adirondack Trust Co. Invests $63,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3,076.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,736,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,362,000 after buying an additional 307,931 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $770,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309,527 shares of company stock valued at $97,528,867.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -115.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

