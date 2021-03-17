Adirondack Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

FVRR stock opened at $236.70 on Wednesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.45 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.