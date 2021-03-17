ADMA Biologics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,977 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical volume of 2,485 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $558,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ADMA opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

