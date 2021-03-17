Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,745 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $142,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

ADBE traded down $4.96 on Wednesday, hitting $445.58. 47,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.45 and a 200-day moving average of $479.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.