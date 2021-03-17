ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ADT by 164.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,020 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 113,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ADT by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,683 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

