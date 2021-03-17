Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $123,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

