Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.75

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.75 and last traded at $179.58, with a volume of 27991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

