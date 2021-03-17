Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.43 Million

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post $352.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $357.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $315.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.