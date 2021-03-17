Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

