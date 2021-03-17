Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NCR stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

