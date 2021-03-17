Advisory Research Inc. Sells 10,450 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

